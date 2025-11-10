Massive Protests Erupt Across Pakistan Against Shahbaz Govt's Proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment

Islamabad: The opposition parties across Pakistan have taken to the streets to voice their discontent against the Shehbaz Sharif government's proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, which seeks to drastically alter the country's power dynamics. The amendment, tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, proposes the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to be held by Army Chief Asim Munir, granting him lifetime immunity from prosecution and control over the armed forces.

The opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), has criticised the move, warning that it would shake the foundations of the Constitution and undermine democratic institutions. TTAP leaders, including Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, have announced nationwide protests, urging citizens to rise against the changes, calling it extremely dark and dangerous.

Proposed Amendment Seeks To Strip Powers Of Supreme Court

According to reports, the proposed amendment also seeks to establish a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which would assume some of the Supreme Court's powers, including constitutional interpretation and adjudication of disputes between federal and provincial authorities.

The experts opposing the amendment argued that this would effectively strip the Supreme Court of its constitutional oversight role, relegating it to handling only appellate jurisdiction in civil, criminal, and statutory matters.

Advertisement

The government's confidence in securing the required two-thirds majority in the Senate has not deterred the opposition, which has vowed to intensify its protests.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has confirmed that nationwide protests would begin on Sunday, with slogans including ‘Long Live Democracy’ and ‘Down With Dictatorship’.

Advertisement

The proposed changes have also stirred concerns among legal experts, who argue that they would "virtually end the judiciary as we knew it". A senior counsel has warned that the Supreme Court would be reduced to a "Supreme District Court", with limited jurisdiction over ordinary civil, criminal, and statutory appeals.

The opposition has also expressed its apprehension about the impact on Pakistan's economy and political stability. Political analyst Habib Akram has compared the amendment to General Zia-ul-Haq's 8th Amendment, which he said "eventually backfired on its architects".