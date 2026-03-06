Massive Protests Erupt in Kabul Against Pakistan as Afghan-Pak Clashes Enter 8th Day

Kabul: Hundreds of residents gathered in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday to protest against Pakistan, as tensions between the two neighbours escalated into the eighth day of clashes along the border.

The protest took place near the Eidgah Mosque, where crowds condemned what they described as Pakistan’s military incursions into Afghan territory and expressed support for the security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban-led government.

According to local sources, the Taliban administration instructed local headmen across Kabul districts to mobilize residents for the protest, with each district reportedly asked to bring around 100 participants to the gathering on March 6. Similar mobilisations had previously been reported in other Afghan provinces where people were encouraged or compelled to join demonstrations against Pakistan.

Participants in the rally included religious scholars, tribal elders, youth representatives and community leaders from different parts of Kabul. Protesters denounced Pakistan’s military actions and voiced solidarity with Afghanistan’s security forces amid the escalating confrontation.

Speakers at the gathering accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty and called for unity in defending the country’s territorial integrity and Islamic system.

The demonstrations came as hostilities between the two countries intensified. Afghan sources claimed that the Afghan Air Force conducted strikes against Pakistani military positions, including an operation targeting the General Command Centre of the Pakistan Frontier Corps in Kuchlak, Balochistan.

According to Afghan claims, 12 Pakistani checkpoints and military posts were destroyed in the past 24 hours. Afghan officials also alleged that 41 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 53 others injured during the attacks.

Reports further indicated that the 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps carried out operations against Pakistani military targets in the Torkham border region, a key crossing point between the two countries.

The developments mark a significant escalation in tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks and interference. The reported strikes come as Afghan-Pakistan clashes enter their eighth day, signalling a significant deterioration in security along the volatile frontier.

While Afghan authorities claim military successes against Pakistani positions, Islamabad has not officially confirmed the casualty figures or the alleged destruction of its military posts.