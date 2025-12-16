'May Allah Reward You, Will Return To You With Joy': Man Who Snatched Weapon From Bondi Shooter In Video Message | Image: X

New Delhi: The good Samaritan who shot to fame in the aftermath of the Bondi mass shooting incident for heroically stepping up and tackling one of the shooters, has thanked his well-wishers from his hospital bed after he underwent a surgery on Monday.

The 43-year-old hero, who is a father of two, said in a video post, “I appreciate the efforts of everyone. May Allah reward you and grant you well-being. God willing, we will return to you with joy.” His message was translated by a Turkish news outlet.

Asking his mother to pray for him, he said, “May Allah grant you a long life. I thank you for your effort. You are in my heart."

"Pray for me that Allah eases our situation and delivers us from this hardship,” he added.

Reports indicate that thousands of people have donated around $1.9 million through a fund for Ahmed Al Ahmed, soon after a video of his went viral, which showed him leaping from behind one of the gunmen, wrapping his arms around him and wrestling the weapon away. His brave intervention have prevented further loss of life during the massive shootout that left at least 16 dead and many injured.

The doctors at St George Hospital in Kogarah are treating Ahmed’s gunshot wounds.

Is Al Ahmed A Fruitseller?

Soon after the heroic footage went viral, reports suggested Al Ahmed as a fruit seller from Sydney’s Sutherland Shire. However, it was later clarified that Ahmed is the owner of a tobacco and specialty convenience store that he has been managing since 2021.

The mix‑up spread in no time as Australians as well as the global community looked for ways to express their gratitude. The messages of thanks were even mistakenly sent to a fruit business called Sutherland Best Fresh located at southern Sydney. The outlet set the record straight and explained in a Facebook post on Monday that they had no connection to Ahmed Al Ahmed or his shop. Wishing the hero a speedy recovery, they requested people stop sending messages to their business.

What Happened At Bondi Beach On Sunday

Thousands of people and families had gathered at Bondi Beach on Sunday. Hundreds of them were celebrating ‘Chanukah by the Sea’, to mark the first night of Hanukkah in a small park beside the water. Amid this festive mood, two gunmen opened fire from an elevated footbridge nearby, which led to a panic-like situation on the beach. The assault lasted about ten minutes before police rushed to the spot to counter the attackers.

It has been reported that Ahmed had come to Bondi beach with a friend for coffee but during the incident, he found himself face‑to‑face with one of the shooters. The video showed him lunging from behind, grabbing the gunman, and successfully wresting the rifle away. He pinned the attacker to the ground and briefly pointed the weapon back at him before the gunman fled toward the bridge. During the struggle, Ahmed was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the hand, and was taken to the hospital.

What His Father Said

Speaking to the media, Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed said, “Their lives were in danger…..When he saw people lying on the ground, blood everywhere, his conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists and take his weapon.”

The family described that Ahmed’s instinct to protect strangers, regardless of their background, was what drove him forward to this heroic act.

Terrorist Attack