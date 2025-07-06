‘May He Live Long’: PM Modi, US Extend Warm Wishes as Dalai Lama Turns 90 | Watch Birthday Celebration

New Delhi : As Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama marked his 90th birthday on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, describing him as a beacon of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline.

In a message on X, PM Modi prayed for the Dalai Lama’s long life and said his teachings have inspired respect across all faiths.

“I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” the Prime Minister posted.

Celebrations in Dharamshala Mark Milestone Birthday

Celebrations for the Dalai Lama’s milestone birthday have been underway since June 30 at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple where he resides in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. The occasion is being marked with traditional prayers and cultural programmes.

On the eve of his birthday, the Dalai Lama shared a message urging people to cultivate compassion and contribute to a better world.

“While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," he posted on X on Saturday.

The Dalai Lama also reiterated his commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, ancient Indian wisdom, and Tibetan culture, expressing hope to live another 40 years to continue serving the Buddha Dharma.

Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu Join Celebrations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the birthday celebrations on Saturday at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, participating in the prayers and cultural events marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Sends Wishes, Reaffirms Tibetan Rights

The United States also extended greetings to the Dalai Lama, with the Secretary of State hailing him as a source of unity, peace, and compassion on his 90th birthday.