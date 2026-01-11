'May They Meet 72 Virgins Tonight': US Senator Ted Cruz's Controversial Wish For Iranian Crowd Chanting 'Death to America' | Image: X

Tehran: Amidst violent protests in Iran against the government, US Senator Ted Cruz sparked controversy after posting a message on X targeting Iran’s hardline regime supporters, who chanted ‘Death To America’. He made a reference to the concept of 72 'hooris' (virgins) and said, "May the Death to America crowd meet their 72 virgins tonight."

This comes after chants of “Death To America” was heard in Iran's Parliament as Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned U.S President Donald Trump that military action against Iran can lead to strikes on Israel and US military bases.

Ted Cruz made the controversial remark as he reshared an X post of Conservative commentator Clay Travis, who suggested that the end of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime is near.

In a post on X, Travis wrote, “Iran is the biggest story in the world right now. Nothing else is close. This could be a modern day fall of the Berlin Wall moment. The ayatollah is on the ropes.” Travis' post also featured a statement from United States President Donald Trump, who said Iran is “looking at freedom like never before” and that the US “stands ready to help" them.

Resharing Travis' post on X, Ted Cruz tweeted, "If the Iranian people overthrow the Ayatollah, America—and the entire world—will be much, much safer." He added, “May the Death to America crowd meet their 72 virgins tonight.”

Cruz’s language, invoking a controversial reference linked to extremist martyrdom narratives, has drawn criticism online, with many calling it inflammatory and inappropriate for a sitting US Senator.

