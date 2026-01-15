McDonald's, Candy, Diet Coke: Inside Trump's 'Unhinged' Junk Food Diet

New Delhi: Donald Trump, the oldest United States President to be in office, is known for his “unhinged” dietary habits comprising McDonald's, candy and Diet Coke. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has recently said in a podcast that the president eats “really bad food” and is cannot even imagine how the President is alive.

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's. And then candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said in the podcast, mentioning that, “He drinks Diet Coke at all times.”

“If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long,” the health secretary said.

“I don't know how he's alive, but he is,” Kennedy said in the podcast.

“The only time that he eats junk food is when he's on the road, and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it. He doesn't want to get sick when he's on the road,” Kennedy said. “And you don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person, you know, any of us have ever met.”

“I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually. He's got incredible health,” he said.

Citing a recent medical assessment by a doctor, Kennedy said, “Dr Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.”

Earlier in an interview, Trump said that he regretted undergoing an advanced imaging on his heart and abdomen because it raised public questions about his health. Trump had initially described it as an MRI. However, later he said that he didn’t know what part of his body he had scanned.

“President Trump agreed to meet with the staff and soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Hospital in October. In order to make the most of the President’s time at the hospital, we recommended he undergo another routine physical evaluation to ensure continued optimal health,” the president’s doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said in a statement released by the White House.