Updated 19 October 2025 at 22:48 IST
Medical Emergency Forces Saudia Airlines Jakarta-Medina Flight to Land at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
A passenger onboard fell unconscious, reported ANI. The flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri hospital, the report said.
Reported by: Ankita Paul
Medical Emergency Forces Saudia Airlines Jakarta-Medina Flight to Land in Thiruvananthapuram | Image: Saudia Airlines
A Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency.
More details are awaited.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 22:39 IST