Updated 19 October 2025 at 22:48 IST

Medical Emergency Forces Saudia Airlines Jakarta-Medina Flight to Land at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

A passenger onboard fell unconscious, reported ANI. The flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri hospital, the report said.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
A Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency.

A passenger onboard fell unconscious, reported ANI.

The flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri hospital, the report said.

More details are awaited.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 19 October 2025 at 22:39 IST

