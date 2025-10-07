Medical Helicopter Crashes on Sacramento Freeway in California, Multiple Critically Injured | Video

The video shows the helicopter spinning out of control in the air moments before it crashed onto the freeway. | Image: X

A medical helicopter crashed onto a busy highway in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening, leaving at least three people critically injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 7:10 PM on eastbound Highway 50, near Howe Avenue, as confirmed by the Sacramento Fire Department. The helicopter, identified as a REACH air medical service chopper, went down under unclear circumstances.

Emergency Response and Road Closure

Emergency services, including the Sacramento Fire Department and other first responders, rushed to the scene. Multiple people were reported to be trapped in the aftermath of the crash.

All lanes of eastbound Highway 50 were closed near 59th Street as authorities secured the crash site and assisted the injured. Traffic was halted in both directions for safety and rescue operations.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty acknowledged the incident in a post on X, calling it a "harrowing helicopter crash." He praised the efforts of brave first responders and around 15 bystanders who stepped in to help before more emergency units arrived.

“Survivors are being treated at local hospitals,” the mayor stated.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the helicopter may have taken off from a children’s hospital, although it remains unclear whether it was en route to or from a medical facility at the time of the crash.

Crash Captured on Video

The video shows the helicopter spinning out of control in the air moments before it crashed onto the freeway. Cars and other vehicles can be seen dangerously close to the incident. A separate image shared on social media shows the wreckage and emergency responders at the scene.

Investigation Underway