‘Medical Miracle’: Doctor Hails US Airman’s Daring Rescue from Iran, Calls Rescuers 'Angels Sent by God'

In a high-stakes operation that has captivated the nation, U.S. special forces successfully extracted a wounded Air Force colonel from deep inside Iranian territory after his F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down, marking one of the most perilous rescues in recent military history.

The colonel, the weapons systems officer aboard the two-man jet, ejected alongside the pilot when the aircraft came under Iranian fire on Friday. The pilot was recovered in a swift initial operation, but the colonel landed miles away in rugged mountainous terrain. Bleeding and alone, he evaded capture for nearly 48 hours while Iranian forces launched a massive manhunt, hiding in crevices and relying on his training, and what medical experts are now calling divine intervention.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, appearing on Fox & Friends, described the airman’s survival in stark terms: “Survival under these circumstances is clearly a medical miracle. The team that rescued him were angels sent by God.”

Dr. Siegel detailed how the colonel, despite significant blood loss, harsh environmental conditions, and the constant threat of detection, managed to stay alive through a combination of faith, fortitude, and the body’s remarkable fight-or-flight response. “Faith and fight-or-flight drove [his] survival,” Siegel emphasized, noting the airman’s ability to manage pain, conserve energy, and maintain mental resilience behind enemy lines. He credited the successful extraction, carried out by Navy SEAL Team Six commandos after coordinated intelligence efforts involving the CIA, to both human courage and what he views as a higher power at work.

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The rescue involved dozens of aircraft providing cover amid reports of heavy fire, with U.S. forces employing advanced deception tactics to mislead Iranian searchers while precisely locating the airman. President Donald Trump later praised the mission as “flawlessly executed” and one of the most complex in U.S. history.

Following extraction, the colonel was transported to a U.S. military medical facility in Kuwait for advanced treatment, including wound management, hydration, and potential orthopedic care. Dr. Siegel expressed confidence in his full recovery, calling it “a clear-cut medical miracle.”

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