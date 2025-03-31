Meet Bettina Anderson: The Woman Linked to Donald Trump Jr. – Here's What We Know | Image: X

New Delhi: Bettina Anderson, who is reportedly in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr, already well-known in Palm Beach, Florida, for her prominent banking family, fashion modeling, and passion for environmental conservation and charity work.

Trump Jr. has not commented on his relationship with Anderson, nor has she publicly addressed it, except for tagging him in an Instagram story. However, the two were seen attending multiple events during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, where they were photographed holding hands, walking arm-in-arm, and dancing.

Bettina Anderson, criticized a New York Magazine op-ed that called Donald Trump Jr. a "spoiled heir" and "an a*****e," defending him on Instagram, Anderson wrote, "That’s my guy!" in a post on her Story, while also dismissing the article.

Here's what to Know about Bettina Anderson:

Family

Bettina Anderson, raised in Palm Beach, Florida, hails from a prominent family. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., became the youngest bank president in the U.S. at 26 in 1970 when he took over Worth Avenue National Bank. A philanthropist, he supported causes like the American Red Cross, where he served on the board. He passed away from Alzheimer's in 2013 at 70.

Bettina Anderson's mother, Inger Anderson, is a philanthropist and business owner who runs Palm Beach Groves, an orange orchard and souvenir shop that she and her husband purchased in 1978. The family has deep roots in the Palm Beach community, with Inger also playing an active role in various charitable endeavors.

Anderson, 38, grew up on a Palm Beach estate called Oasis Cottage, once owned by fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau. In 2016, Inger Anderson sold the property for $11.88 million, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Bettina has five siblings, including a twin sister, and was raised in a family of prominence and success.

Education

Anderson is an Ivy League graduate, having earned a bachelor's degree in art history from Columbia University in 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Career

Bettina Anderson has built a diverse career, working as a business development professional, model, and influencer. Her résumé includes serving as a business development manager for pharmaceutical company TherapeuticsMD and working as an independent consultant for Florida-based investment firm Merrick Ventures.

In addition to her professional achievements, Anderson co-founded Project Paradise, an environmental charity with her siblings. The organization funds filmmaking grants for documentaries focused on environmental conservation.

Links with Trump Family

Anderson attended the Republican National Convention in July, months before being linked to Donald Trump Jr. in September.

In September, the Daily Mail reported that Anderson and Trump Jr. were seen kissing and eating brunch together in Palm Beach. Neither responded to a request for comment about the nature of their relationship.

At the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Anderson was seated behind Trump Jr., his former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and other members of the Trump family.