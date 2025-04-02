Meet Susan Crawford: Democratic-Backed Judge Who Won Supreme Court Seat in Setback for Trump, Musk

Washington: Susan Crawford, a Democratic-backed judge, won a high-stakes election for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, defeating Republican-backed Brad Schimel. Her victory secures a liberal majority on the court for at least three more years and is seen as a setback for US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who had actively supported Schimel’s campaign.

A Costly Battle

Musk and groups he backed spent over $21 million in an effort to defeat Crawford, making this the most expensive state Supreme Court race in history. The election saw record-breaking voter turnout, with more than 52% of eligible voters casting ballots.

Despite the massive spending, Crawford won by more than eight per cent points, according to unofficial results. In her victory speech, she criticised Musk’s involvement, saying, “Growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I would be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court plays a crucial role in deciding election-related laws, redistricting, voting rules, and abortion rights. Crawford, known for her legal battles defending union power and abortion access, embraced endorsements from Planned Parenthood and other progressive groups.

Her win ensures that the court’s 4-3 liberal majority remains intact until at least 2028, potentially shaping key decisions that could influence future elections in the battleground state.

Musk and Trump React to Defeat

Following the results, Musk posted on X, calling the outcome an example of "corruption of the judiciary." Trump, who had endorsed Schimel 11 days before the election, emphasized Wisconsin’s political significance, saying, “Winning Wisconsin’s a big deal, so therefore the Supreme Court choice … it’s a big race.”

Schimel conceded the race but faced anger from supporters at his election night event. One supporter shouted, “Cheater, cheater!” to which Schimel responded, “No. You’ve got to accept the results.”

As Crawford takes her seat on the court, both parties are already looking ahead to the next round of judicial and political battles in Wisconsin.