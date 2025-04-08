Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered ‘Rare and Scary’ Postpartum Pre-Eclampsia

London: Meghan Markle has shared that she faced a serious health scare after becoming a mother. She spoke about this in the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which released today.

In the episode, Meghan talked with her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, the businesswoman and founder of Bumble dating app. The two women discussed how they both went through a health problem called *postpartum preeclampsia*. This condition happens after childbirth and causes high blood pressure and too much protein in the urine. It can be very dangerous if not treated in time.

Meghan said, “We both had very similar experiences with postpartum preeclampsia, even though we didn’t know each other back then. It’s rare and scary.”

She did not say if the condition happened after giving birth to her son Archie, who is now five years old, or her daughter Lilibet, who is three.

Meghan explained how tough it is to deal with something so serious while also trying to take care of a newborn baby. She said, “You’re still trying to show up for your children, but those things are huge medical scares.”

Her friend Whitney agreed and said the condition is “life or death, truly.”