sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Melinda Gates Slams CEOs Who Skip Sleep for Work, Says Doesn't Want to Be Around Them

Published 14:11 IST, September 25th 2024

Melinda Gates Slams CEOs Who Skip Sleep for Work, Says Doesn't Want to Be Around Them

Her comments come at a time when the conversation around work-life balance and health is becoming more central and important considering health issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Melinda Gates Slams CEOs Who Skip Sleep for Work, Says Doesn't Want to Be Around Them
Melinda Gates Slams CEOs Who Skip Sleep for Work, Says Doesn't Want to Be Around Them | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:11 IST, September 25th 2024