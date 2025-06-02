Meta to Roll Out Fully AI-Driven Ad Creation By 2026: Reports | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to enable brands to fully generate and target advertisements using artificial intelligence by the end of next year, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing sources familiar with the development, the report outlines Meta’s growing push to automate the entire ad creation process, from generating visuals to targeting users making digital marketing more accessible and efficient.

How It Will Work

The planned AI system would allow advertisers to submit basic inputs such as a product image and budget.

Meta’s AI would then generate complete ad content including text, images, and videos and determine optimal user targeting on Facebook and Instagram.

It will also offer budget suggestions and automate performance adjustments, the report states.

In addition, advertisers will be able to deliver real-time personalized versions of ads based on variables like user location, offering greater customization and relevance.

AI Is Already Shaping the Ad Landscape

Meta’s apps collectively reach 3.43 billion unique active users globally. Its current AI tools already assist in creating ad variations, generating image backgrounds, and optimizing video ads, making the platform highly attractive to advertisers looking to scale with precision and speed.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized the need for AI tools that deliver "measurable results at scale," stating that the company is working toward building a comprehensive AI advertising platform where businesses can set goals, define budgets, and let Meta's AI manage the rest.

Social media rivals like Snap, Pinterest, and Reddit are ramping up their AI and machine learning capabilities to better attract advertisers.

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Google and OpenAI are also developing advanced image and video generation tools.