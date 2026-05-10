Miami Sandbar Blast: 11 Hospitalized After Massive Boat Explosion Triggers Local Emergency Response

A sunny Saturday afternoon at Miami’s popular Haulover Sandbar turned into a scene of chaos when a suspected boat explosion sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital. The incident, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. ET, prompted a massive emergency response from local and federal agencies.

Emergency Crews Declare Mass Casualty Incident

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the distress call alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Upon arriving in Biscayne Bay, rescue teams were met with a harrowing scene involving numerous victims.

According to MDFR Battalion Chief Juan Arias, crews "encountered multiple patients requiring medical attention" with injuries ranging from severe burns to traumatic physical wounds. Because of the high volume of victims and the need for immediate specialized care, officials officially upgraded the response to a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident.

In total, 11 patients were rushed to local hospitals. As of Saturday evening, authorities had not yet released updates on their current medical conditions.

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Witness Accounts: "Three People Fly Out of the Boat"

While investigators are still working to confirm the exact sequence of events, witnesses on the water described a sudden and violent blast. Patrick Lee, a nearby boat charter captain, watched the tragedy unfold from a close distance.

"We saw three people fly out of the boat," Lee recalled. He suggested that a failure to follow standard safety protocols might have triggered the blast. "So this guy got in a hurry, and his people got on board, and he turned the key, and didn't open the hatches. Didn't turn on the blowers and he blew people out the boat."

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Lee noted that the vessel was engulfed in flames within minutes. "I just saw a lot of them with burns all over them, and I said that it's a hot fire," he added. "It is quick, but it's high octane gasoline, and so a lot of them got burnt and it was an explosion."

Investigation Into the "Nauti Nabors"

The vessel involved has been identified as the Nauti Nabors, a 40-foot Sea Ray 400 Express Cruiser registered out of Sherman, Texas. Following the incident, the boat was seen docked near the Haulover Marine Center for inspection.

There are conflicting reports regarding the vessel's status; while U.S. Coast Guard databases list the boat for recreational use, the FWC informed media outlets that it was operating as a charter vessel at the time of the accident.

Safety Warnings for Boaters

The cause of the fire and suspected explosion remains under formal investigation by the state Conservation Commission. In the wake of the accident, fire officials are urging the public to prioritize safety during the busy boating season.