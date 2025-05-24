'If I Was A Single Girl...': Watch Michelle Obama's Candid Conversation with Airbnb CEO

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have earlier denied all rumours about their divorce. But now, Michelle’s recent comment during a podcast has again sparked strong speculation about a possible split between the former US President and First Lady.

While talking to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on her podcast this week, Michelle jokingly said, “If I’m a single girl out there, and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can, like, stay in his house…” Her comment came right after Chesky shared how he listed his home on Airbnb in 2022.

This casual remark quickly went viral, with many on the internet wondering if Michelle was hinting at being single. The comment triggered fresh buzz about their marriage, despite Michelle having denied such rumours earlier this month.

During a May 1 episode of ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast, Michelle had clearly said, “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it. I would be problem solving in public. I’m not a martyr.”

In her recent podcast, Michelle also said to Chesky, “I’m very invested in Brian’s love life.” She added, “Let’s pretend like it’s just us at dinner somewhere, with me poking you and prodding you on how life is.”

Interestingly, rumours about Michelle and Barack’s relationship had started earlier this year when she skipped the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, who is now the 47th President of the United States. The last time the couple was seen together in public was in December 2024 at a dinner in Los Angeles. At the time, body language experts claimed something didn’t seem right between them.