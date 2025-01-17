Michelle Obama Says ‘No’ to Trump Swearing-In—And No, It’s Not About Divorce

Michelle Obama is set to skip inaguraton ceremony of Donald Trump as 47th US President | Image: AP

Washington: As the date of Donald Trump ’s inauguration as the 47th US President nears, former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to skip the inaugural ceremony, breaking a 150-year-old tradition where former presidents and their spouses generally participate.

Her husband, Barack Obama will however be in the attendance.

As of now, Michelle Obama’s office has not provided any exact reason for the snub.

Sources close to her have indicated that Michelle Obama has a clear dislike for Donald Trump over the years and has decided to stay away from the event.

'Clear Dislike For Trump'

According to a source cited by People, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.”

Michelle Obama, in her memoir ‘Becoming’ also mentioned that she will never forgive Donald Trump for the ‘false’ accusations made by him towards Obama over his birth-related details.

'Can't Fake Smile At Event'

“For this I’d never forgive him," she said.

Barack Obama was recently seen with Donald Trump, sitting beside him and sharing a light moment with the US president-elect at the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter last week.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with wild rumours about the Obamas heading for divorce.

However, sources close to her mentioned that Michelle has opted out of Trump’s swearing-in because she "doesn’t want to fake a smile" at the event.

Pelosi, AOC To Skip Inauguration