Microsoft 365 Down: Users Report Issues With Outlook And Teams, Microsoft Working On Fix

A huge number of Microsoft 365 users have been expressing frustration and confusion due to unexplained issues with popular programs like Outlook and Teams. The issues, which reportedly began around 6.30 pm, have resulted in over 1000 reports on Downdetector, with 55% of complaints related to Outlook, 23% about logging in, and 22% about the website in general.

The users are taking to social media to vent their frustrations, with one user stating, "Well that's new...Outlook had a memory leak or something - got up to about 5 GB of RAM before I task-killed it." Another user asked, "Why is this happening, please, when I [use] my Android Outlook?" while sharing a video of a blank screen. A more exasperated user exclaimed, "OMFG I hate Microsoft Word!!!! Has it always sucked this bad?"

Microsoft's Response

Microsoft has acknowledged the issues, sharing a service status update that reads, "We're having issues, but we're working on it." The company was working actively to resolve the problems and restore normal functionality to its services.