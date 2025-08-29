Microsoft Outlook Down: Outage Leaves Users Unable To Send And Receive Emails

Washington: Microsoft Outlook reportedly suffered an outage on Friday, leaving hundreds of users unable to send and receive emails. The issue, which began around 2 hours ago, has prompted nearly 800 reports of disruptions. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, the reports of disruptions to Microsoft services surged after 3.30 pm local time, with over 37,000 users reporting an Outlook outage and around 24,000 reporting issues with Microsoft 365. The outages appeared to be most prevalent in major cities, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue, stating that they are investigating a problem in Europe where some users may experience delays when sending and receiving email messages. The company's official account for Microsoft 365 service incidents directed users to the admin centre for additional details.

As per the officials, while the exact cause of the outage is still unknown, it is possible that the issue may be related to a problem with Microsoft's email servers or a configuration issue. In some cases, users may be unable to receive emails due to issues with their email account settings or spam filters.

To troubleshoot the issue, users can try checking their email account settings, ensuring that they have not exceeded their storage quota, and verifying that their spam filters are not blocking incoming emails. Additionally, users can use tools like MxToolbox to analyse email headers and track email delivery issues.