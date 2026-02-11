Mid-Air Safety Scare Averted: British Airways Crew Hospitalized After Passenger Hands Out Marijuana-Laced Sweets on London-LA Flight

London: Three cabin crew members of British Airways were rushed to a hospital after consuming marijuana-laced sweets handed out to them by a passenger during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The incident took place last week on the London Heathrow to Los Angeles flight when a passenger gave the crew sweets as a gesture of thanks. The cabin crew members were unaware the sweets contained THC - the main psychoactive compound in marijuana - with each edible reportedly containing up to 300 mg of the drug.

The crew did not eat the sweets during the flight. They consumed them after the aircraft had landed in Los Angeles, reportedly on the crew bus on the way to their hotel. Soon after, the three began experiencing frightening “out-of-body” sensations and panic, according to sources cited in the report.

Alarmed colleagues realised something was wrong, and the affected staff were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged. British Airways said there was no impact on passenger safety and that a fresh crew operated subsequent services.

British Airways has launched a formal probe into the episode to determine how the items were brought onboard, whether aviation or security regulations were violated, and if the passenger involved could face legal consequences. The airline is also reviewing its internal safety guidance to reinforce rules about accepting food or drink from passengers, particularly on international routes where substances legal in one jurisdiction may be restricted or illegal in another. British Airways confirmed that the crew members will not be charged, as they were unaware the edibles contained cannabis.

A source told Hindustan Times that the airline is taking the incident seriously, warning that had the sweets been consumed during active duty at 30,000 ft, the consequences “don’t bear thinking about.”

