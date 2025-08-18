Mid-Sky Horror: Condor Boeing 757 With 273 Passengers Erupts in Flames After Bird Strike, Lands in Italy

Updated 18 August 2025 at 11:22 IST
New Delhi: The Condor flight makes an emergency landing in Italy, marking yet another Boeing mid-air emergency.
A German Condor aircraft on its way to Düsseldorf made an emergency landing in southern Italy after experiencing engine failure, which was suspected to be caused by a bird hit.
Shortly after takeoff, the Boeing 757-330 (D-ABOK), which was traveling from Corfu (CFU) to Düsseldorf (DUS), started to spew flames. Witnesses saw flames coming from the right engine exhaust and heard a huge explosion.
The aircraft had 273 passengers on-board. The pilot made an emergency landing in the Italian city of Brindisi.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 11:07 IST