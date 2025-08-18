Mid-Sky Horror: Condor Boeing 757 With 273 Passengers Erupts in Flames After Bird Strike, Lands in Italy

New Delhi: The Condor flight makes an emergency landing in Italy, marking yet another Boeing mid-air emergency.

A German Condor aircraft on its way to Düsseldorf made an emergency landing in southern Italy after experiencing engine failure, which was suspected to be caused by a bird hit.

Shortly after takeoff, the Boeing 757-330 (D-ABOK), which was traveling from Corfu (CFU) to Düsseldorf (DUS), started to spew flames. Witnesses saw flames coming from the right engine exhaust and heard a huge explosion.