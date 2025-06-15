Middle East Remains Tense As Israel Attacks Iran's Underground Site Storing Surface-To-Surface, Cruise Missiles Amid Khamenei's Warning

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) attacked an underground site for storing and launching surface-to-surface and cruise missiles in western Iran, day after they dismantled and bombed multiple nuclear sites in Tehran.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets, under intelligence guidance from the intelligence branch, attacked an underground site containing tunnels storing surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, and numerous launch shafts.

The site was previously revealed in an Iranian propaganda video and was now struck as part of the broader effort to target the regime’s surface-to-surface missile array. In the video that was released, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC Air Force—both eliminated yesterday (Friday)—can be seen.

The Israeli Defence Forces shared a video on its X handle, formerly Twitter, busted Iran's propaganda to show the world their military might. Elaborating on the video, Israel said that the commanders and general showed in the video by Iran to ace its propaganda have been eliminated by them.

Sharing the video, IDF wrote, “Iran posted this video to show the world how powerful they are. We showed the world what happens when you mistake propaganda for strength. The Iranian Chief of Staff and Commander of the IRGC featured in this Iranian propaganda video have been eliminated and the site has been struck.”

Israel's fresh attack in Iran

As per reports, Israel has once again launched attack on Israel targeting several cities including:

Tehran

Tabriz

Shahrud

Bandar Abbas

Isfahan

Khorramabad

The Iranian Imam Hassan military garrison in Kermanshah has also been hit in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday night. The Imam Hassan Military Garrison in the Kermanshah Province of Western Iran, which was already targeted earlier today, is currently burning after being struck again by the Israeli Air Force.

Iran hits back at Israel

On the intervening night of June 13 and 14, Iran fired over 150 rockets including drones and missiles to pound upon Israel after there nuclear sites were struck by the Israeli Defence Forces yesterday. Multiple videos surfaced on social media showed terrible scenes in Tel Aviv as people were forced to stay in war shelter.

According to reports, around 50 people were injured in Iran's attack after several of their ballistic missiles breached the Iron Dome and landed on defence and civilian establishments.

Khamenei's warning to Israel

On Friday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that they will bring ruin upon Israel for targeting their nuclear sites and warned of a massive attack.

“The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they’ve committed. The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God,” Khamenei said in a post on X.

Iran also suspended ongoing nuclear talks with United States, ahead of the scheduled key meeting to be held on Sunday, June 15.

UK moves jets into middle east