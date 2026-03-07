Middle East Situation Is 'Major Humanitarian Emergency', Says UN Refugee Agency

Geneva: The U.N. refugee agency said on Friday that nearly 100,000 people have been displaced within Lebanon and tens of ‌thousands of Syrian refugees there have fled back over the border, calling the situation in the region a "major humanitarian emergency".

Israel has issued large-scale evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut amid hostilities with ⁠the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah since a U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28.

UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region and into Southeast Asia," Ayaki Ito, the U.N. refugee agency's Director of Emergency and Programme Support, told a Geneva ‌press ⁠briefing.

“The recent escalation of hostility and attacks in the Middle East have triggered significant population movements - while clashes along the border between Afgha­nistan and Pakistan have also forced many thousands of families to flee,” he said.

Advertisement

Ito added that the figures given for the scale of displacement so far are likely an underestimate.

He said that some 100,000 people have been displaced within Iran in the first days of the ⁠conflict and that UNHCR staff there are receiving hundreds of calls daily from Iranians seeking assistance.

Advertisement

The World Health Organization is stepping ⁠up disease surveillance in Lebanon due to the mass displacement, said regional director Hanan Balkhy. "It worries us very ⁠much, the numbers of the displaced populations and the lack of adequate water and sanitation," she said.