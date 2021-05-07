100s Of Israelis Gather To Pray For India In Fight Against COVID-19; 'Om Namah Shivaya'

While India fights the gravest battles of the COVID-19 pandemic, several nations have stepped forward in providing their support during the ordeal. Many countries have either aided India by consigning requisite medical assistance or have stayed united implying a long-standing association. Notably, Israelis recently prayed for India and the good health of its citizens.

Chanting 'OM NAMAH SHIVAY' (adoration to Lord Shiva), a large number of people had gathered in one of the avenues in the mains of Tel Aviv. Together they chanted the said verse while praying for India's recovery against the COVID-19 crisis. They expressed solidarity and conveyed a 'get well soon' message as well.

No country exists in a vacuum and in times of crisis, long-standing and iron-clad associations do come forward in sharing the grief of one another. Amid unprecedented rage in COVID-19 figures in an ever-rising graph, India has not only been in the receipt of medical support but genuine sentiments and gestures too.

One of these examples would obviously be Israelis chanting/ praying in their city in a significant crowd. Doing so hoping for India's good health.

Israel delivers life-saving equipment

Earlier this week, the first shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators had arrived in India from Israel. Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka had established the same via an official Twitter account.

Happy to share that the first shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators has arrived in #India🇮🇳 from #Israel🇮🇱. I'm proud of the task force under the leadership of @Gabi_Ashkenazi and our colleagues in @IsraelMFA & the Government & people of Israel #IsraelStandsWithIndia pic.twitter.com/MFq57MKioO — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 5, 2021

The second consignment of medical aids arrived yesterday. Meanwhile, official Israel’s Foreign Ministry statement had said that “The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel.” Their Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also said,

"India is one of Israel's closest and most important friends. We stand with India particularly during these difficult times India is experiencing and are sending life saving equipment to our Indian brothers and sisters."

Embassy of Israel acknowledged the delivery further promised unison.

We are proud to share that the second consignment of medical aids is packed and ready to be shipped to #India from #Israel.#IsraelStandsWithIndia as a friend & a partner to help them win the battle against #COVID19. 🇮🇱🙏🇮🇳#GrowingPartnership pic.twitter.com/SPMr8gk0aG — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 6, 2021

COVID-19 tally India

India breached a new grim record after it recorded 4,12,262 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This was the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19. Extended the total tally of cases in India to 2,10,77,410. As of May 7, there are 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases in the country which has witnessed 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday. On the 111th day (May 6) of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given -- 10,24,548 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,73,982 took the second dose in accordance with a provisional report, the ministry said.