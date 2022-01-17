Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires. At least three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The Abu Dhabi police issued a statement saying that the preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fire are possibly drones that fell in two areas. They also added that the fire is currently being put out.

