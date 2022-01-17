Last Updated:

Abu Dhabi Drone Attack LIVE Updates: 3 Killed Including 2 Indians, Six Others Injured

Three people including two Indians were killed and six others were injured after three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires.

Aanchal Nigam
Abu Dhabi Airport attack

18:13 IST, January 17th 2022
Indian Embassy in UAE in touch with UAE authorities

Confirming the attack, the Indian Mission in UAE said, "UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details."

 

17:44 IST, January 17th 2022
Indian Embassy in UAE is trying to ascertain details

Indian Embassy in UAE is trying to ascertain details of the drone attack in Abu Dhabi, as two Indian nationals have been killed in the Houthi rebel claimed drone attack  

 

17:44 IST, January 17th 2022
Three killed, six others injured in the drone attack

The Abu Dhabi drone attack by Houthis claimed the lives of three people and injured six others on January 17, according to state news agency WAM. Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed, while six others were wounded with ailments ranging from minor to moderate in the Abu Dhabi airport attack, Arab media agencies reported citing local police.

 

17:44 IST, January 17th 2022
Yemen's Houthis say it attacked UAE

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires. At least three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The Abu Dhabi police issued a statement saying that the preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fire are possibly drones that fell in two areas. They also added that the fire is currently being put out. 

 

