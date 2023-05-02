Abu Dhabi Wins MENA's Smartest City Title For Third Consecutive Year

Abu Dhabi has been named as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2023, according to the IMD Smart City Index, reported ANI. This is the third consecutive year that Abu Dhabi has been awarded the smartest city title. The data has been released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). The study has been conducted after surveying 120 residents in 118 cities worldwide. According to the IMD, Abu Dhabi has surpassed several international capitals to rank 13th globally out of the 141 cities included in the current ranking.



Abu Dhabi - the smartest city

The data has been evaluated after taking note of the current infrastructure and digital services available to residents. The study has also relied on the variables related to residents' perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, has expressed his pride in Abu Dhabi's ranking as the smartest city in the region. While talking about being ranked in the 13th position, Al Shorafa said: "Abu Dhabi's leadership in this field is a translation of the leadership's vision and commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey and utilising it to serve the community and enhance its well-being and quality of life. Further, he added: "Through employing next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), and developing smart city initiatives across various societal, service, and economic sectors, including public and smart transportation, Abu Dhabi has been able to establish itself as a smart and sustainable city, and one of the best global destinations to live, work, and visit." Further, he shared the areas in which the DMT has been working on the harness technology and utilising it to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. "We will continue to work to build on the momentum of achievements to enhance Abu Dhabi's leadership in this field", said the chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.