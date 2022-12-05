Anti-hijab Protesters Pressurise Iranian Regime; Call For Three-day Strike

In the latest update on anti-hijab protests, a three-day strike in Iran this week has been declared by the protestors to maintain pressure on authorities over the death-in-custody of Mahsa Amini. The announcement was made on the day when President Ebrahim Raisi is due to address students in Tehran. Social media posts have also surfaced amid the Iran protests where the students are being called for a mass protest on December 5 to 7 which would clash with Tehran's Student Day celebration, where Raisi is also expected to visit Tehran University on Wednesday.

#BREAKING Kurdistan, Balochistan and Iran are preparing for a three day general strike and major protests between 5-7 December (14-16 Azar).



It’s necessary for the Kurds and Baloch to balance their actions with Iran and put the same effort into their protests. #JinaAmini pic.twitter.com/ey9x5frK7R — Sofia Amini (@SofiaAmini_) December 4, 2022

Apart from mass mobilization, in these three days, the demonstrators have planned to boycott every economic activity from December 5. In Iran protests, around 470 demonstrators had been killed, including 64 minors by Iranian authorities, reported the activist HRANA news agency. Further, it added, more than Eighteen thousand demonstrators have been arrested and 61 Iranian security officials have been killed. According to the judiciary's local news agency, Iran's Interior Ministry state security council had confirmed the death toll of around 200 in a single day (December 3).

Three-day Strike in Iran amid Anti-hijab protests

The three-day strikes have been planned to support Mahasa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16, after she was detained for violating the hijab restrictions governing how women dress. Ahead of Student Day celebrations, the demonstrators plan the strike to put pressurize on authorities. Another local news agency, Shargh daily reported that morality police have been seen in fewer numbers on the streets of Iran to avoid provoking more protests.

Iran's Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said that the morality police had been disbanded, reported the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency on December 3. Further, he added, "The same authority which has established this police have shut it down." He also shared that the morality police was not under the judiciary's authority. Amid these Iran protests, there has been no comment by Iran's Interior Ministry on the status of the force which has the task of monitoring Iranians' clothing and public behavior. Meanwhile, Top Iranian officials have been adamant about not changing its mandatory hijab policy or the way it enforces this policy.