Beirut Blast Death Toll Reaches 113; Nearly 4,000 Injured And 300,000 Displaced

The massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, has left nearly 300,000 people homeless, city’s Governor Marwan Abboud informed.

As per reports, the powerful blast was caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse near the city port. Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan is reported to have updated that the catastrophic blast killed at least 113 people and left 4,000 injured.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Abboud said that the estimated amount of the damage from the explosion exceeds $3 billion. Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of soaring number of blast’s victims.

An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction.

READ: France Sends Planes With Rescue Teams, Aid To Beirut

While the tragedy was declared a 'major national disaster', Lebanese PM Hassan Diab vowed to punish the perpetrators, saying, those behind the blasts will “pay the price”. Lebanon also declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital of Beirut.

As the warehouse near the port exploded due to ammonium nitrate, President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation.

READ: German Search And Rescue Workers Leave For Beirut

Beirut receives humanitarian aid

Beirut has also received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, and the UK. Moussawi said that Greece has sent a medical team with the health equipment to help treat those injured.

In the aftermath of the explosion, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his trip to Lebanon on August 6 to offer his support. While taking to Twitter, Macron wrote that ‘France had always stood by Lebanon’ and added ‘French aid’ was being transferred to the Mediterranean nation. Elaborating further, Macron said the country was deploying “civil security detachment” along with several tonnes of medical equipment and emergency doctors in Beirut.

(Image Credits: AP)

READ: Beirut Explosion: Iran Sends Aid Shipment To Lebanon

READ: US Officials Dispute Trump’s Claim That Beirut Was Attacked