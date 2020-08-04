Beirut Blast Live Updates: Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Capital, Hundreds Injured

Hours after a massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning.

Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds of casualties.

Associated Press reports a civil defense official on the scene of the blast saying his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris.

The head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local television there were hundreds of casualties although many were superficial wounds from broken glass.