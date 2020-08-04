Beirut Blast Live Updates: Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Capital, Hundreds Injured

Huge explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut. More details awaited. https://t.co/JfnWyUhDuN pic.twitter.com/YRnqOibfpY— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
Hours after a massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning.
Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds of casualties.
Associated Press reports a civil defense official on the scene of the blast saying his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris.
The head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local television there were hundreds of casualties although many were superficial wounds from broken glass.
Indian Embassy in Lebanon urges calm, issues helpline numbers for the Indian community in Beirut.
2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay pic.twitter.com/xWlgU8WdNB— India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) August 4, 2020
Massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, damaging buildings and wounding hundreds of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city.
As per international media reports, the cause of the blast and exact casualties were not immediately known but pieces of glass from shattered windows flew miles from the scene.
This comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border. Online videos showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent shock waves over Beirut.