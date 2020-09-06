Beirut Blast: Chilean Rescuers Find Nothing After Detection Of Pulse Rate In Debris

Rescuers in Beirut have found "no signs of life" after detection of pulse rate similar to that of humans gave a glimpse of hope on September 2. As per reports, a dog belonging to a Chilean search and rescue team gave a signal on Wednesday about a possible sign of life, following which the team immediately brought sensor machines which also showed something similar to a pulse rate of 18 to 19 beats per minute. However, after cleaning 95 percent of the debris workers have found nothing and are yet to discover the source of the signal.

Read: Beirut Blast: Rescue Team Detects Possible Sign Of Life Under Rubble Weeks After Explosion

People had gathered outside the destroyed building where about 50 Chilean workers were searching for the source of the reading. The head of the volunteer rescue group has told reporters that the detection of breaths could well be of workers who are working inside the buildings. He further added that the resources will now be deployed in looking for remains and clearing the rubble.

Read: Emmanuel Macron Pushes For Lebanon Reforms, Sets Terms On Beirut Blast Bailout Package

Beirut blast

Lebanon's capital Beirut was struck by massive explosions on August 4 killing at least 177 people and injuring thousands of others. According to reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT, that was unsafely stored at Beirut port since 2014 and was purportedly triggered by an intense fire nearby the warehouse. The blast that left nearly 3,00,000 people homeless is said to be among the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in recorded history.

Read: Diplomat Poised To Become PM-designate In Crisis-hit Lebanon

Prime Minister Hassan Diab had to resign following widespread protests by civilians who took to streets demanding reforms in the government. Lebanon's former colonial master France was among the first countries to send help with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the country on the same day and proactively taking part in the developments that followed after the explosions. Mustapha Adib, a diplomat was designated the country's prime minister on August 31 after a group of leaders with the support of Sunni MPs recommended his name to President Michel Aoun.

Read: World Bank Estimates Lebanon Blast Caused Damages Up To $4.6 Billion

