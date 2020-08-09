Beirut Port Explosion Leaves 43-metre Deep Crater: French Experts At Blast Site

The massive chemical explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4, and destroyed large parts of the Lebanese capital has left a 43-metre (141 foot) deep hole, a security official said, citing French experts on Sunday.

The tragic blast, with the power of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt as far as the island of Cyprus. As per authorized, the explosion was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, where about 2,7000 metric tonnes of hazardous ammonium nitrate was stored for years. More than 150 lost their lives, 6,000 people suffered injuries and over 300,000 people were displaced from their damaged homes.

French experts working in the disaster area have stated that the explosion on the port has left a crater which is 43 meters deep. A large group of international emergency response specialists, including French rescue and police teams, have rushed to Lebanon to ease the pressure on local authorities to cope with the disaster. Rescuers from, Russia and Germany are also providing relief to people at the blast site.

World leaders to raise aid for Lebanon

World leaders will hold talks on August 9, to raise funds for Beirut via virtual conference hosted by France and the United Nations (UN). US President Donald Trump is expected to join the meeting co-ordinated by French President Emmanuel Macron. Leaders will raise international aid for the recovery of Lebanon from the aftermath of the deadly explosion.

As per the reports, Representatives from European Union member states, China, Russia, Egypt, Jordan, and the UK are all invited to participate. France's presidential palace statement read that the conference focuses to mobilize Lebanon's main international partners and to organize and coordinate emergency support from the international community. Meanwhile, the UN agencies urged the nations to stand in solidarity with Lebanon. Several countries have already dispatched aid planes, rescue and search operation teams, health workers, and other means of help to assist the country in recovery.

(Image credits: AP)

(with inputs from agencies)