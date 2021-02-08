Burj Khalifa Lights Up To Embark UAE’s First Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe'

Burj Khalifa, which is the world's largest tower, lighted up in red to honour UAE’s first Red Planet mission ‘Hope probe'. Burj Khalifa hosts the light show on a daily basis and it diplays special digital images on special events. To mark the success of UAE’s first Red Planet mission, it highlighted the importance of the mission with the red beams on the tower.

According to scientists, the spacecraft has completed a 7-month long journey to reach the Red Planet's orbit. It would be critical to control the speed of the spacecraft in order to maintain Martian gravity.

Burj Khalifa lights up in red, in preparation for the arrival of the Hope Probe to the Red Planet..



Tune in: February 9, 2021

UAE's first Mars mission

In July 2020, the United Arab Emirates, China and the US launched spacecraft to Mars, when the Earth and Mars are nearest. However, the UAE's "Hope" probe, is going to be the first of three spacecraft to arrive at Mars in February. According to reports, UAE's spacecraft will arrive at its destination at 7:42 pm on Tuesday (9 February).

The UAE will become the fifth country in the world to reach Mars if the spacecraft will make a safe landing on Tuesday, after the United States, former Soviet Union, China, India, and European Space Agency. However, it will be considered the third country to achieve this on its first attempt.

Burj Khalifa light shows

Burj Khalifa displays digital images, LED, light beams, storytelling and other attractive creatives from 6:15 pm to 10:45 pm. To embark the UAE's historic Mars mission, the tallest tower will also host a countdown to the time their spacecraft will entre the Red Planet's orbit.

