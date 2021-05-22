Crown Prince Of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Blessed With Twins, Shares Picture Of Newborn Babies

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on May 21 posted a picture of his newborn twins. While taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of him holding his twins, a boy and a girl, who were swathed in white wraps. The Crown Prince is seen seated on a sofa while holding his babies and looking at them lovingly.

According to Gulf News, the baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha. The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan had announced the arrival of the twins by posting a simple image of blue and pink feet on Instagram, which suggested they he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

Since shared, the post has garnered over 940,000 likes and the comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages by friends, family and social media users. One user wrote, “Wow is an understatement, HH”. Another added, “A thousand congratulations, may God protect them, Lord”.

Sheikh Hamdan marks 13-years as Crown Prince

Meanwhile, back in February, marked 13 years as the Crown Prince of DubaiSheikh Hamdan Over the years, Sheikh Hamdan has become a well-loved public figure in the UAE and beyond. He is fondly called Fazza by fans and has played a major role in making Dubai a city that leads the world. He shares photos of his days generously, where one can see him heading to the local races or even to Burj Khalifa.

He studied at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and his love for the great outdoors is visible through his Instagram account. He often shares photos and videos of himself skydiving, jet-skiing, snowboarding or zip-lining. Sheikh Hamdan is known for being a family man who often posts about his nieces and nephews. He is also an ace photographer and his love for photography led him to establish the Hamdan International Photography Award, which aims to nurture artistic talent and encourage the appreciation of art and culture.

(Image: Facebook)