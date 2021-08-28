Last Updated:

'Dear Brother Javad': World Leaders Extend Wishes As Iran's FM Bids Farewell To Diplomacy

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has conveyed his best wishes to Iran's Javad Zarif, who earlier this week, bid farewell to diplomacy.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Iran

Image: JZarif/Twitter


Javad Zarif, who served as the Foreign Minister of Iran from 2013 until 2021 bid farewell to diplomacy on August 24. During his elaborative tenure, he made significant contributions to shape the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy and international relations, and was also a key negotiator in the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. 

Global reactions to Zarif's resignation

Last week, Zarif took to Twitter to announce that he has now shifted to full-time teaching and research. Resharing the same, Cavusoglu reckoned that it was a “pleasure to cooperate” on issues of common concern. Furthermore, asserting that his “brother Javad” is an “intellectual and successful diplomat”, the Turkish lawmaker said that Zarif’s contributions to bolstering the Turko-Iranian ties will always be remembered.   

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Nicholas Maduro-led administration also extended wishes to their long term ally. We send our gratitude, our sincere embrace & our greatest appreciation to our brother Javad Zarif for his support & solidarity with Venezuela," Venezuelan Chancellery said. It is imperative to note that despite stringent sanctions by the US, Iran has been exporting oil to fuel-starved Venezuela.  

READ | Iranian FM Zarif meets UN envoy for Afghanistan

Jan Eliasson, Former Foreign Affairs Minister of Sweden also took to Twitter to wish his Iranian counterpart the 'best'. 

Iran's political change

Earlier in August, Iran underwent a major political change after ultra-orthodox Ebrahim Raisi replaced Rouhani as the country’s president. The hardliner is tasked with resuming a fragile nuclear deal - a significant achievement of his predecessor, pulling Iran out of a lethal health crisis, and re-establishing a balance of power in the region. Soon after assuming office, he addressed a large crowd of supporters at his oath-taking ceremony and vowed to pull all stops to resume the JCPOA deal, but clarified that he won’t “bow” in front of the western powers.

READ | Israel PM Naftali Bennett to meet US Prez Joe Biden, will look to extend Iran sanctions

Zarif resigns with an apology

Zarif resigned on August 24 with speculations of his aide Amir-Abdollahian replacing him. Two days later, he released a statement asking forgiveness from Iranian residents for not being able to “protect national interests.” He said that he would continue to “promote global understanding” and dialogues but now at the University of Tehran. 

READ | Iran Parliament approves most of new president's ministers

“We have certainly not achieved all our foreign policy goals in the last eight years. History will judge both the value of our achievements and the causes of our failures. But we have always tried our best, together with good and worthy colleagues, to make foreign policy elevate peace, health, and welfare of the people, and protect the rights of the nation, the national economy, and the development of the country,” he said. 

He added, “Forgive me but to protect the national interest. I could not always speak as I liked and even defend my actions. And I testify that in four decades of service in foreign policy, I had no criteria other than the interests of the people of this country. Now I intend to continue the same task in another field at the University of Tehran.”

Image: JZarif/Twitter

READ | Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND