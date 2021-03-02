'Disgusting': Lebanese Designer Faces Flak Over Yellow Gold Ring Inspired By Beirut Blast

Lebanese jewellery designer Nada Ghazal is facing criticism after she created and released her latest piece of jewellery, which was inspired by the horrifying Beirut blast. According to Forbes, Ghazal sparked controversy after she released the 18-carat yellow gold and champagne ring, which represented Beirut’s strength and resilience in the face of the aftermath of the tragedy. ‘The Blast Ring’ is currently priced at $5,830 and Ghazal has been accused of trying to profit off the tragedy and death of so many people.

While speaking to the media outlet, Ghazal had informed that she too had lost her workplace and she suffered great damages to her home. She said that the blast had also caused a 60 per cent drop in her Lebanese market and with the international launch of the label barely underway when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. While talking about the ring, she said that the champagne diamonds set atop the ring were “reminiscent of the dust clouds she saw after the explosion” that tore through the city.

Netizens call for a boycott of ring

After she released the ring, Ghazal, however, faced criticism from several social media users. Netizens were left outraged and as the photos of the jewellery piece went viral, social media users felt that Ghazal was trying to make money out of the tragedy of her fellow countrymen and women. One user wrote, “Yet someone else trying to profit off the pain of thousands. And of course at a price, most Lebanese couldn't possibly afford. There is a big difference between depicting trauma through art & creating unaffordable, unattainable fashion off the back suffering #BeirutBlast”.

.@NadaGhazalJewel apart from the insensitive exploitation of a blast that affected thousands and traumatized millions, the design has nothing to do with the blast - meaning that you just designed a random ring and slapped the bomb on it to get media attention. Shameful @Forbes. — Jad #WearAMask😷 (@JadELTAL) March 1, 2021

By the way, it costs more than what most people in Lebanon are making in a year at the moment pic.twitter.com/F7TsSgmdu6 — Laudy Issa (@laudyissa) March 1, 2021

Disgraceful! Sold their soul for fame and prosperity. — Ray Laoulache ☯️ (@RLTheProf) March 1, 2021

I presume all revenue will be contributed to the judicial process and the rights of the victims! If not then it’s disgusting. — Walid Sinno (@wsinno) March 1, 2021

It’s just despicable to be honest. Regardless of the price, even if was free, I find this unethical at all levels. — Raef Kobeissi (@RaefKobeissi) March 1, 2021

Disgusting - the jeweller should be boycotted. — Amal Hamdan (@amalhamdanelex) March 1, 2021

Incredible insensitivity. — Katharine 😷 💙 (@catarinak1) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that a colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. The country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab had revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

