Dubai Expo 2020: PM Modi Calls India 'land Of Opportunities'; Invites Investors

Speaking at the launch of the Indian Pavillion in Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India a land of opportunities and invited other nations to come and invest. He said that India is one of the most open countries in the context of learning, perspectives, innovation and investment.

"India is a powerhouse of talent. Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and startups," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed that over the last seven years, several reforms have been undertaken by the Indian government to boost economic growth. "We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he said.

I call upon all those at the Expo2020Dubai to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to our nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation.

"There is opportunity to discover, the opportunity to partner and the opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and called him instrumental in the strategic partnership.

Piyush Goyal on Indian Expo 2020

Union Commerce Minister Piyush goyal said that India did not view the COVID pandemic with a narrow prism of national crisis but converted it into an opportunity to "reform, perform and transform the country". He said that with our belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, New Delhi assisted other nations with medicines and vaccines.

"India Pavilion symbolises the pride, potential and power of Indian citizens living around the globe. It tells a story of aspiration, serves as a symbol of audacity and invitation to the world. You can bet on India and you will certainly win," Goyal said.

"From launching the world’s most cost-effective space mission to producing the world’s first DNA-based vaccine, India is voicing its capabilities to the world. Riding high on reforms across all sectors, India is emerging as a global economic hub," he said.

Dubai Expo 2020: Indian Pavilion

India Pavilion at the #Expo2020 is themed on ‘Openness, Opportunity, Growth.’ Several companies are participating including PepsiCo, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HSBC, ITC, EaseMyTrip, Facebook, Trident Group, Oyo, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Standard Chartered Bank, Sun International, Daawat Rice, MIKO, Patanjali, Bank of Baroda, Petrochem, Nikai, BLS International, Al Dobowi, NPCI, Shycoca and Jagran Lake.

The India Pavilion replicates the Amrit Mahotsav, which was started by PM Modi and will showcase New India through a variety of activities and cultural extravaganzas.