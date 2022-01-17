Dubai Opens Architectural Masterpiece ‘Infinity Bridge’ To Traffic For The First Time

The most awaited 'Infinity Bridge' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has finally been opened to traffic for the first time on January 16. As the Deira-Bur Dubai end of the bridge opened early in the morning, the opposite way opened afterward. Commuters drove by the new bridge which is built over the Dubai Creek, beside the Al Shindagha Tunnel, which allowed automobiles to traverse the Creek underwater earlier, as per the Gulf News.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has closed the 46 years old Al Shindagha Tunnel which connects Deira with Bur Dubai to finish the linkage between the new Infinity Bridge as well as other new bridges. The bridge acquired the name ‘Infinity’ as the design of the newly constructed pathway has an iconic arch that resembles the mathematical sign for infinity. It also represents Dubai's limitless, infinite goals.

Significance of Dubai's Infinity Bridge

Furthermore, in only one-two minutes, the commuters can drive by the new bridge, which is combined with the three-meter-wide lane for pedestrians and cyclists. It has also the capacity to accommodate nearly 24,000 cars each hour in both directions. The Infinity Bridge is a part of the Dhs5.3 billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project, which spans 13 kilometers alongside Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, as well as Cairo Street, Gulf News reported. By increasing the total number of lanes spanning Dubai Creek from 48 to 60, the bridge serves growth demands and strengthens the connectivity between Deira and Bur Dubai.

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had announced the opening of the new Infinity Bridge in Dubai on January 13, Thursday, which is praised as a new world-class architectural masterpiece, artistic, and engineering marvel.

جسر إنفينيتي (اللانهاية) .. تحفة هندسية وفنية ومعمارية عالمية جديدة .. أطلقناها اليوم من دبي.. جسورنا نحو المستقبل .. طموحاتنا لا نهاية لها … pic.twitter.com/ezXzY2Fpzu — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 13, 2022

In addition to this, the traffic diversions associated with the temporary suspension of Al Shindagha Tunnel were also evaluated by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, the director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Khaleej Times reported.

Infinity Bridge is part of Al Shindagha Corridor Project

The Infinity Bridge is part of the Al Shindagha Corridor Project, which was first proposed in 2018. RTA's Al Shindagha Corridor is a major strategic development project that is divided into 11 segments. As per the area's urban development plan, the construction work on the project began in 2016 and will be finished by 2027, As per the Khaleej Times.

The corridor connects Deira with Bur Dubai, as well as a number of new developments such as the Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City, as well as Port Rashid. One million individuals are anticipated to use it. By the year 2030, it will reduce travel time from 104 to 16 minutes.

(Image: Twitter/ @HHShkMohd)