Dubai Police Nabs Israeli Man Allegedly Smuggling 500 Kg Pure Cocaine Worth $136 Million

In the "region's largest" drug bust, Dubai anti-narcotics team seized contraband of 500kg pure cocaine from a cargo container. The trafficking scheme indicated the involvement of an Israeli man, who was 'caught red-handed' last week. Halil Dasuki was allegedly involved in the smuggling that attempted to pass half a ton of pure cocaine through Dubai.

As per Dubai Police's announcement on Sunday through a Facebook post, Dasuki was arrested during Operation Scorpion for suspected involvement in the "region's biggest drug bust."

Israeli Drug smuggler nabbed "red-handed"

The resident of Lod was allegedly involved in drug smuggling pure cocaine worth $136,000,000. "We received a security tip on an international drug syndicate attempting to smuggle a huge amount of pure cocaine hidden in a cargo container into a seaport with the assistance of a middle Eastern accomplice in the Emirati," Director of Anti-Narcotics Department, Dubai Police, Brigadier Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb said. He also added that the suspects had planned to move the drugs from Dubai to another Emirati state and store them in a warehouse.

#DubaiPolice foils Drug Smuggling Attempt of 500 Kilograms of Cocaine. pic.twitter.com/bdv4wFaUsJ — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 10, 2021

Adding details about the targeted operation, Bg. Hareb revealed, "An investigating team was immediately formed to verify and respond to the security tip" they monitored the suspect's movements until he received the expected narcotics shipment." "Once the shipment arrived, the suspect transported the illegal drugs to another emirate and stored them in a warehouse with the aim of selling and promoting the harmful toxins," he added.

Dasuki was nabbed "red-handed" and Dubai Police seized the narcotics, Deputy Director of General Department of Narcotics Col. Khalid bin Muwaiza. He also explained that the suspect arrived at the warehouse in an SUV and was equipped with cutting tools and angle grinders that are generally used to unload containers.

Meanwhile, Dasuki has been held by Dubai Police in their drug detention facility and is due for a hearing, the defendant's lawyer Uri Ben-Natan told KAN News. "He could go for an extended detention under suspicion of drug trafficking in large quantities," he said.

Image: @DubaiPolice_Facebook