Dubai To Allow Foreign Tourists From July 7 As Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

Dubai on June 21 announced that it would allow international tourists from July 7 and foreigners with residency visas from July 22, international media reported citing officials. Meanwhile, the city’s own residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23. Dubai, which went on lockdown earlier in March, eased restrictions at the end of May allowing gyms, restaurants and other public spots to reopen.

COVID-19 tests

However, the city has levied conditions on all the incoming travellers. All foreign tourists would have to show a certificate that they had tested negative for the coronavirus, not before 96 hours before arriving in Dubai. They would also have to undergo coronavirus tests on arrival to Dubai airports and all those who test positive would observe 14-day isolation.

"Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries," emirates authorities in a report said.

United Arab Emirate has reported a total of cases and fatalities as of now. Dubai began allowing free movement and business activity to restart from May 27. According to an international media outlet, the city now has no restrictions on movement or business operations between 6:00 am and 11:00 pm.

The city also resumed cinemas, indoor gyms and education and treatment centres for children among others. Furthermore, the officials also allowed malls to reopen at limited capacity. Dine-in restaurants and cafes are now allowed to resume business but at only 30 per cent capacity. Public parks are also allowed, but with restrictions.

This comes as a UAE-based company announced that it has developed novel equipment which enables much faster mass screenings, with test result available in seconds. The break-through device will be enabling ‘mass-scale screening’ and will also be changing the whole dimension of tracing.

