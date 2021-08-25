Dubai To Open World's Largest And Tallest Observation Wheel 'Ain Dubai' Later This Year

According to an official announcement, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel will open in the UAE on October 21; this will be the newest monument to join Dubai's lengthy line of record-breaking attractions. According to Gulf News, Ain Dubai would carry guests to a height of 250 metres, about double the height of the London Eye, from which they will be able to experience a breathtaking view of Dubai's stunning skyline. Ain Dubai, located on Bluewaters Island, is the newest addition to Dubai's long list of world-record-breaking attractions.

One round of 38 minutes, two rounds of 76 minutes

It will provide over 19 customised experiences against the background of the Dubai skyline, ranging from dining in the sky to exclusive celebration packages to business and event options. It will provide experiences ranging from one round of about 38 minutes to two rotations of about 76 minutes.

Visitors can also use its private cabin, which offers complete privacy. Birthdays, engagements, marriages, and corporate celebrations will all have their own special celebration packages. The private cabins can be customised to accommodate a variety of events, ranging from intimate gatherings to cultural celebrations to pamper VIP visitors.

Ain Dubai is a testament to one of the many innovative initiatives developed by Dubai to further enhance its competitiveness as a key international tourism destination, according to Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, as part of Dubai's drive to achieve new global heights. Sharaf stated, "We can’t think of a better time to open this unique and celebratory asset than during the UAE’s – Year of the 50th."

Some more facts about Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai which was formerly known as the Dubai Eye or Dubai-I was announced in February 2013 at Bluewaters Island in the UAE. It kickstarted operations in May 2015. Ain Dubai will be 42.5 metres taller than the current world's largest observation wheel, the 167.6 metres High Roller, which debuted in Las Vegas in March 2014. The wheel's 48 capsules will be able to accommodate up to 1,400 passengers and will offer views of Dubai Marina as well as sights such as the Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Khalifa. It will have an entertainment zone at its base, and an LED screen of 80 metres will be put on the wheel, creating an electronic platform for broadcasting, marketing, and other information.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image- @hanymr/Twitter