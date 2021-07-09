Dubai Unveils World’s Deepest 60-meter Pool, 'Deep Dive Dubai'

'Deep Dive Dubai', the world's deepest swimming pool has opened in Dubai. The pool has created a Guinness World Record as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at a depth of 60.02 meters(196 ft 10 in). The videos of the incredible pool has gone viral on social media.

Deepest swimming pool in the world

The 'Deep Dive Dubai', world's deepest swimming pool has a capacity of holding 14 million litres of water. One of the video of the record-breaking creation has been shared by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his Instagram account. He has shared the video alongside the caption, "An entire world awaits you at @deepdivedubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)". The video has garnered 1,004,796 views and tons of reactions from netizens.

Guinness World Records also shared a post about the record breaking swimming pool. While sharing the video of the swimming pool, the Guinness World Records wrote, "Deepest swimming pool for diving: 60.02m (196 ft 10 in) by Deep Dive Dubai". While replying to their own post, they also shared that the pool in UAE has officially opened this week. While replying to their post, they mentioned that It will primarily be an indoor scuba diving facility for training and recreational purposes. The swimming pool is equipped with facilities for education and recreation. In another comment, the GWR added that the people can play chess and table football at the bottom of the pool.

Deep Dive Dubai’s pool is shaped like a giant oyster in line with UAE's pearl diving heritage is located in the Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood. The size of the swimming pool is 1,500 square metres. The world’s deepest swimming pool for diving has a depth of over 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to the government press release. The pool is "complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade," the release added.

A team of international diving professionals are present at the spot to assist those interested in freediving and scuba diving. The pool has two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool and mood lighting as well. The pool’s freshwater is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region. Deep Dive Dubai, at present, is only open by invitations, public bookings will open in late July on their website for residents and visitors aged 10 and above.

IMAGE: GuinnessWorldRecords/Instagram