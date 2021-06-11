EAM S Jaishankar Meets Kuwait FM; Holds 'productive Discussions' On Range Of Issues

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on June 10 met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and had “productive discussions” on a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that the discussions with the Kuwaiti foreign minister were aimed at taking forward the “traditional friendship”. The EAM also added that he appreciated the presence of Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman who was present during the talks.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said that the agenda of talks included health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation. He said that the two sides agreed to review progress with the early meeting of the Joint Commission. Further, he informed that the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will give Indian workers great legal protection in Kuwait.

Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection.



Launched the celebration of 60th anniversary of our ties. pic.twitter.com/xaKDm7H35T — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2021

According to PTI, there are over 10 lakh Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India. "Valued the assessments and insights of FM @anmas71 on regional issues," Jaishankar further said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Kuwait to further cement bilateral ties and thank the country for supporting India during the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The EAM took this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait. Jaishankar, who is carrying a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, earlier called on Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

"Conveyed our felicitations on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Appreciated his commitment to taking our partnership to higher levels. Our historical ties have been reinforced through our joint fight against COVID19," Jaishankar tweeted.

India-Kuwait relations

Meanwhile, Jaishankar's Kuwait visit comes after on May 12 he spoke with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah. During the phone call earlier this month, Jaishankar thanked Kuwait FM for the much-needed assistance. EAM had tweeted saying that the call between both the diplomats was “warm” with India conveying its appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that facilitated “smooth oxygen flow”.

India and Kuwait have also set a maritime bridge for the convenient transport of medical oxygen as well as oxygen-carrying equipment. With this bridge, Indian Navy ships brought essential medical supplies under its Operation Samudra Setu II as the nation was tackling a dramatic surge of coronavirus infections. On May 27, Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul arrived at Kochi with 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates ((UAE) including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers, and 1200 oxygen cylinders.

