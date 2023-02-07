Earthquake led To Catastrophic Condition In Syria, Says IRC As NATO Extends Help To Turkey

The powerful quake felt in Turkey and Syria has led to a "catastrophic situation" in Syria, said an official of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Mark Kaye, IRC's policy, advocacy, and communications director for the Middle East and North Africa, said, "What we are seeing inside Syria really is a catastrophic situation." Notably, the earthquake has wreaked havoc on already vulnerable and displaced populations in Syria, specifically in the rural areas, Kaye said.

"For this area, you have to remember: This population [was] already highly vulnerable." They have a huge amount of people who have already been displaced — sometimes as many as 20 times ... "Almost the majority of them are women and children, particularly vulnerable to the harsh weather and this earthquake," Kaye told CNN.

Earthquake leads to "catastrophic situation" in Syria forcing displaced people to further face climate challenges: IRC

Now, the displaced population living in makeshift camps is facing an extremely harsh winter, and these camps are not well equipped to withstand an earthquake of this intensity, he added. "So today you will be seeing a lot of people being pulled out of the rubble. "I think what we are really concerned about as well is whether the health system is going to be able to really come to grips with that and not be completely overburdened," Kaye told CNN.

The Rescue Committee official further noted that due to a power outage and a lack of communication across northern Syria, the search operations have become difficult, including in the affected areas of rural regions where the structures are already weak to withstand a powerful earthquake. He further said that international communities have stepped forward to assist Turkey but those helps should also reach Syria as well.

How did world leaders react to the earthquake in Syria and Turkey?

Following the devastating incident, US President Joe Biden announced an "immediate US response." He expressed his deepest grief over the incident and said he and Jill Biden were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have so far claimed the lives of thousands. He further said that his administration is closely working with NATO ally Turkey but did not mention Syria.

Meanwhile, the UN announced that it is prepared to help Turkey and Syria by sending an emergency response. On Twitter, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims." Also, Austria has announced that it will deploy 84 soldiers from its Disaster Relief Unit to Turkey to support rescue operations in the region, reported CNN.

Image: AP