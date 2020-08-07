Elderly woman plays piano amid destruction caused by Beirut blast, Watch

The Beirut blast sent shock waves across Lebanon and decimated nearly half of the city but in the midst of all this destruction and chaos, an elderly woman took the time to play the piano. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Calm in Chaos

An elderly woman's home was severely damaged in the Beirut blast but what she did amid the chaos is something unexpected. She played the piano beautifully in the middle of all the chaos and destruction around her. A video of it was shared on Twitter and the tweet read: "In Beirut, the explosion decimated nearly half the city. An elderly woman's home was heavily damaged. In the middle of all the destruction, she stopped to do something most people wouldn't. She played the piano. Even in despair, there is beauty."

Check out the video here

This elderly woman won over the netizens and received a positive response from them. Check it out.

The elderly sometimes 'get it' more than the rest of us. This is what life is about. This is what she is living for, so while she is still alive, in that moment, she chose to live despite everything around her happening to take the life out of her. ⭐️🌹🌍✨ — choosing freedom (@CanAlwaysChoose) August 5, 2020

Control what you can control to get you through the moment. Kudos! — HR Solutions, LLC (@HRSLLC) August 5, 2020

Music. Maybe our greatest invention — Obbie705 (@acrazedhorse) August 6, 2020

The Beirut Blast

On Tuesday, August 4, a massive explosion in Beirut left the world shocked. This blast wounded a large number of people and caused immense damage to property. Videos from this blast went viral online which showed a huge cloud of smoke rising from the port area where the blast originated. Shattered pieces of glass and debris from the blast flew miles away from the site of the explosion.

Following this incident, Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared it as the national day of mourning. Soon after, help poured in from nations all over the world. India, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, the United States of America, Iran, Australia, Germany, Russia and numerous other countries offered support and condolences to Lebanon including Israel who offered them humanitarian assistance despite the tension between them.

Over 140 people have lost their lives and over 5,000 have been injured as per the international media reports. It is also being reported that improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate led to the explosion that damaged half of Beirut's buildings. This deadly blast left nearly 300,000 people homeless and overloaded the healthcare system in Lebanon. The United Nations have also released $9 million to aid Lebanon in these trying times as this blast has done large-scale damage to the city of Beirut. As per the World Health Organization report, this blast left three hospitals unusable and two others with substantial damage and the loss is equivalent of 500 hospital beds. Nearly half of the city of Beirut has been decimated.