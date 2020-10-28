Erdogan Blasts France For Defending Cartoons On Prophet, Terms It 'crusade Against Islam'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on the government of French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on October 28 and said that “after all these years they want to relaunch a crusade against Islam”. Calling the people of the European nation as “dishonourable”, Erdogan reportedly said during the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara that their “values are being targetted”. After France defended the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad which are considered blasphemous by several Muslim majority states, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey respects all religions.

Turkish President reportedly said that he has nothing to speak about the ‘dishonourable” people who “dare to mock” the Islamic Religious Leader through “so-called caricatures”. He then goes on to tout Turkey’s approach towards respecting all religions and values before adding, “It is our values that are being targeted.” While Macron has said that France will safeguard the freedom of speech, Erdogan has rebutted saying that individual’s right has nothing to do with insulting the Prophet and reportedly said that irrespective of what the European nation does, “we will not give up on defending the rightful cause.”

"France and Europe, in general, do not deserve the vicious, provocative, hateful policies of Macron and those who follow the same mentality," Erdoğan as quoted by a Turkish newspaper.

Iran says insulting Prophet encourages 'violence'

Amid demonstrations in Muslim majority nations and calls for boycotting French goods over remarks made by the European nation’s government, Iran President Hassan Rouhani on October 28 said that insulting Prophet Muhammad would encourage “bloodshed and violence.” Following the beheading of history teacher near Paris and French President Emmanuel Macron pledging to protect the freedom of speech, there has been an uproar in several states with demonstrations including the burning of the French flag.

In the wake of the unrest, Rouhani said in a televised address that insulting the Islamic Religious Leader is not an “achievement” but “it’s immoral”. As France continues to defend the caricatures that are considered blasphemous by several Muslims states, the Iranian President said that it is a surprise that such remarks have budded from nations that claim culture as well as democracy. However, Rouhani added that even if it is unintentionally, violence is being encouraged by such moves.

"Insulting the prophet is no achievement. It's immoral. It's encouraging violence," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "It's a surprise that this would come from those claiming culture and democracy, that they would somehow, even if unintentionally, encourage violence and bloodshed.”

He added, "the West should understand that ... insulting the Prophet is insulting all Muslims, all prophets, all human values, and trampling ethics" and that "every single European is in debt to the Prophet, as he was the teacher of humanity".

