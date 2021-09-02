Expo 2020 Dubai: Commerce Secretary Announces Plans To Put India's Best Foot Forward

India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to start on October 1, will be showcasing a resurgent nation’s march to become a US$ 5 trillion economy in the post-COVID-19 era. The Pavillion will not only capture the magnificent Indian culture and its past but would also showcase the capabilities and opportunities as a global economic hub to attract domestic and foreign investors.

India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam outlined the theme of India’s participation at the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai which would run up to March 2022. Several MoUs are also expected to be inked. Subrahmanyam said,

"India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India's march to becoming a $5 Trillion economy.”

"India's exceptional fight-back against COVID-19 and the country's emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai," he added.

Several states to participate in India pavilion

Several states will participate in the India pavilion, with each displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities. It will also witness the participation of top Indian corporate groups and public sector companies. A significant number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities will be visiting the Indian Pavillion during the period of six months of Expo 2020. It will also host a range of cultural events. Subrahmanyam also said,

"At Expo 2020 Dubai, the India Pavilion is ready to showcase the face of an India rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility, a nation ready to lead the world's future."

"Startups will be given a special place. So, we'll be running startups in every sector, week after week," said Shri B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Commerce Secretary @DoC_GoI. #IndiaPavilion @expo2020dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/EcZTVwk6De — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) September 2, 2021

Additionally, the Pavillion will exhibit the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements, and other opportunities with the latest technology. It will also be one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai. It will also be featuring an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks.

It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict the themes on their axis. The entire set-up represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is also a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

India Pavillion will host and co-create leadership discussions, international trade conferences, seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other nations. Further, the visitors will also get the opportunity to witness the star-studded nights, cultural shows, Indian festivals celebrations and relish the delicacies of the country. The logo has been specially designed to give a new holistic global brand experience to the nation’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Commerce Secretary @DoC_GoI Shri BVR Subrahmanyam thanked concerned parties for their efforts to design and build the magnificent, #IndiaPavilion of @expo2020dubai, which has the perfect amalgamation of culture and technology. #Expo2020Dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/coIgtaac7z — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) September 2, 2021

It's 30 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai.



For the first time in World Expo history, every participating country will have its own pavilion. Enjoy immersive cultural experiences and discover what makes each country unique as you explore their pavilions.#Expo2020 #UKatExpo pic.twitter.com/JHlUSjZow2 — UK at Expo 2020 Dubai (@UKPavilion2020) September 1, 2021

IMAGE: indiaexpo2020.com