Female Cartoon Characters On Iranian TV 'must' Be Shown Wearing Hijab: Khamenei

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the female cartoon characters shown on Iranian television must be shown wearing a hijab, a head covering worn in public by some women. Khamenei added that even though it is not necessary for the women in cartoons and other animated films to have their hair covered, it is “required” because of the consequences of not wearing a hijab. When the Iranian Supreme Leader was asked by the pro-regime Tasnim News Agency if he believed it was ‘necessary to observe hijab for the characters of animated films’, he replied by saying it is ‘required’.

Khamenei said, 'Although wearing hijab in such a hypothetical situation is not required per se, observing hijab in animation is required due to the consequences of not wearing hijab.” However, the Iranian Supreme Leader did not go into further details about what kind of ‘consequences’ he was referring to.

Khamenei receives backlash

Khamenei’s remarks unleashed severe criticism against him including Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad who mocked the Supre Leader. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “This isn't a joke! The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced women even in animations should wear hijab. Even female insects like bees have their hijabs on!”

“Their obsession with the hair of female anything is toxic. These people are in power in Iran,” she added. Even Iranian academic Arash Aziz criticised the decision on social media and said, “In case you thought the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei wasn't focused on core issues of interest for Iran and Iranians.” Khamenei’s rule of hijab in animations came even though Iran has stringent censorship policies on it’s country’s film industry.

“The absurdity of this is beyond my comprehension. Is the fear that girls will grow up and not wear hijab? Or that cartoon characters might be seductive to some adults? Is this what Islam has become?” Heba Yosry, a teacher from nearby Cairo, Egypt, wrote on Twitter.

