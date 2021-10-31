First Dating App For Jews Launched In The Gulf After 1st Jewish Wedding In Over 50 Years

After a year of US-brokered Abraham Accords, the first-ever dating website has been launched in the Gulf in order to pair up Jewish singles, reported Al Arabiya news on Sunday. According to the media outlet, the website called JSG-Jewish Singles in the Gulf-was launched earlier on Sunday and is meant to encourage Jewish singles, living in the region, to find suitable partners. While speaking to Al Arabiya English, the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) said that the singles need to fill out a questionnaire and then a group of matchmakers would be recommended by the dating application.

We have some exciting news to share! As Jewish life continues to grow in the Gulf, we launched the first Jewish dating website in the GCC today. We are calling it "JSG," (“Jewish Singles in the Gulf"). Sign up and we will help you find your Bashert!https://t.co/qWpNIOtJtM pic.twitter.com/YBZv7xylB6 — Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) (@gulfjewish) October 31, 2021

Jewish dating app begins registrations

It is worth mentioning that the new initiative has been taken a year after the historic peace agreement declaration was signed with the help of the then US President Donald Trump. The seven-page-long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both peoples, and this contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world. "As our communities throughout the GCC experienced unprecedented growth over the past few years, we have seen more and more singles move here with an interest in establishing more permanent roots in the region," Al Arabiya English quoted AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo as saying during the launch of the dating website.

"By helping these singles find their spouses in the GCC, they are more likely to get married here and establish their families here, which in turn grows Jewish communal life and the need for more Jewish institutions like schools, kosher food, etc."

First Jewish wedding held in more than half a century

According to the AGJC President, thousands of singles were already registered with the website and have been searching for their "perfect life partner". "We are starting with a website and hope to grow this into singles events and programs very soon. It is so important for us to work with singles living in our region to help them find relationships with other Jews," Al Arabiya English quoted AGJC Rabbi Dr Elie Abadie as saying. It is important to note that the first Jewish wedding in 52 years was held in Bahrain earlier this month. The former Bahrain Ambassador to the US, Houda Nonoo, took to the microblogging site to share the picture of the couple who is her son and daughter-in-law.

Image: Unsplash