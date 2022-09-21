Five People Killed In Iran's Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death: Human Rights Group

In the midst of the heated demonstrations in Iran and a worldwide uproar over the tragic death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in custody of the nation's morality police, a human rights monitor reported that five individuals have been killed by Iranian security forces during protests. According to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a Norwegian-registered institution that tracks human rights abuses in Iran, on Monday, five people, who were conducting demonstrations, were shot and killed in Iran's Kurdish area. It also stated that 75 other people were hurt over the weekend in different cities.

Furthermore, in the ongoing rallies around the nation, at least 250 people were detained, according to the organization.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nada Al-Nashif, the United Nations Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced concern at "the violent response by (Iranian) security forces" to the protests.

On the other hand, Mohsen Mansouri, the Governor of Tehran, claimed in a late-Monday Twitter post that the demonstrators were "fully organized and trained to create disturbances in Tehran" and accused them of attacking police and vandalizing government property.

Iranian women protest by removing their hijabs

In retaliation to Mahsa Amini's death, who passed away earlier this week in Tehran while being held by the police, several female demonstrators gathered in the streets and took off their hijabs, or blackhead coverings. While marching on the streets, the demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans and demanded the death of the "dictator government".

Girls in Iran revolt & publicly remove their Hijabs in protest against brutal murder of #MahsaAmini a 22 yr old Girl,Killed by Moral Police demons 4 not wearing Hijab. Girls lead revolution against Forced #Hijab Compulsion & Cruelty inflicted on them by Extremist Radical Monsters pic.twitter.com/KzCdFIihSz — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) September 17, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that protests have been taking place around Iran, including in Mahsa Amini's hometown, where the 22-year-old was imprisoned by the "morality police" who reported that she wasn't properly covering her head with the hijab.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials claimed that Amini passed away on Friday after having a "heart attack" and going into a coma. As per media reports, police even refuted the claims and asserted that no physical contact or violence occurred between Amini and the police while she was in custody. The police further provided edited security camera footage in which it can be seen that Amini collapsed at the "re-education" facility where she was transferred to receive "guidance" on her clothing.

According to Emtedad news, an Iranian pro-reform media outlet, her family confirmed that she did not have a pre-existing cardiac issue.

Notably, the morality police of Iran are charged with maintaining the strict social regulations of the Islamic Republic, particularly its dress code that requires women to cover their heads with a headscarf, or hijab, in public. Since 1979, it has been illegal to remove the headscarf in Iran. Further, women have frequently demonstrated against the divisive rule in public and on social media.

Moreover, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported on Tuesday that the morality police have increased street patrols recently and have been harassing and arresting women who are seen to be wearing "loose" hijabs.

(Image: AP)