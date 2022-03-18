Four Katyusha Rockets Hit Iraq's Largest Military Air Base, No Casualties Reported

At least four Katyusha rockets targeted Iraq's largest military air base -- the Balad Air Base on Thursday, according to a local security source. Balad Air Base is located in Iraq's northern Saladin region, where the United States and other foreign contracted personnel are stationed. In a statement, the government-affiliated Security Media Network claimed, "An attack was carried out with four rockets that hit the surroundings of Balad Air Base," Anadolu Agency reported.

The rockets fell at the Balad Air Base, some 90 kilometres north of Baghdad, inflicting no human deaths, Col. Mohammed al-Bazi of the provincial police told Xinhua. He further said that three of the rockets hit a structure inside the facility, causing minor damage, whereas the fourth one fell in an unoccupied area. Col. al-Bazi further added that the rockets were shot from Diyala, a neighbouring province. According to the Anadolu Agency, no one has claimed accountability for the assault so far.

Iraq's F-16 fighter jets are stationed at Balad Air Base

Furthermore, Iraq's F-16 fighter jets are stationed at Balad Air Base. In the face of rocket strikes by unnamed groups, the US technical staff has already withdrawn from the site. Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has acknowledged the cessation of the US-led coalition forces' combat mission in Iraq on December 29, 2021, Xinhua reported.

In the month of January, an Iraqi security source stated that they had fired down nearly six missiles aimed at the Baghdad International Airport. According to Sputnik, the missiles were launched near the runway at 04:30 (local time), causing damage to a jet parked nearby.

Multiple ballistic missiles struck Erbil

Meanwhile, the latest attack on Iraq's largest air base came after multiple ballistic missiles struck Erbil, Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital, with reports indicating that most of them landed near the US consulate compound on Sunday. 12 rocket rockets were fired towards Erbil, as per the state news agency and local leaders.

Iraq's Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi claimed that the strikes have instilled fear among the country's population, which is an attack on the security of his countrymen. Al-Kadhimi asserted that he had discussed the attack with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRG). He further stated that the country's security forces would investigate any threats to the people and will remain steadfast in the face of them.

The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)